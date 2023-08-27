Expand / Collapse search
Fire breaks out at a Phoenix Children's Hospital building undergoing construction

By
Published 
Updated 2:54PM
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A fire broke out at a Phoenix Children's Hospital office building that's still under construction Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. near 18th Street and Thomas Road.

"Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of a three story office building that is currently under construction. Due to the potential of the fire and size of the building, command immediately balanced the assignment to a first alarm," says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

He says roofing material, pallets, and wood were found burning on the roof. The fire was stopped before the lower floors were damaged.

There's no word on what sparked the fire. There are no reported injuries.

No more information is available.

