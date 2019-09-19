Fire burns buildings in downtown Miami, Arizona

Firefighters are battling a fire that has destroyed several buildings in the downtown Miami area.

According to the Globe Fire Department, four buildings have been burned, with one still actively burning.

Firefighters are on the scene trying to put out the fire off of Keystone Avenue and Sullivan Street.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said it had no report of the fire causing delays of traffic on U.S. 60, an east-west highway that bisects Miami.

