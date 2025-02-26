Fire crews battle blaze at North Phoenix storage facility

The Brief Phoenix Fire crews battled a fire at a storage facility in North Phoenix. The incident happened near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Officials say about 50 to 75 units are affected.



Dozens of people lost their belongings overnight, after a storage facility in North Phoenix went up in flames.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, crews were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road at around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

"Crews arrived and found flames and smoke coming from the interior of multiple units at a storage facility," Cpt. Keller wrote, in a statement.

Cpt. Keller said during the firefighting efforts, each individual storage unit had to be opened separately so crews could fully extinguish the fire.

"There is an estimated 50 to 75 units affected. Representatives from the storage facility are on scene working with command," Cpt. Keller wrote.

What's next:

Cpt. Keller said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Area where the fire happened