Firefighters rescue dogs, lizards, snakes in Peoria house fire

A south Peoria home was destroyed in a house fire early Wednesday morning, fire crews said.

The fire broke out at a house near 79th Avenue and Peoria on March 2. Officials said they saw "hoarding conditions" inside and outside the home.

Firefighters say they rescued a variety of dogs, snakes, lizards and turtles while battling the flames, and all of them were safely returned to the homeowners.

A neighbor who reportedly knows the family said the fire started into the backyard and moved into the home, and that there was extensive damage inside.

Fire crews from Peoria, Glendale and Sun City helped put out the flames. No one was injured.

