Fire destroys boats at Roosevelt Lake

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A fire at the Roosevelt Lake Marina on Nov. 26 destroyed several boats, officials said.

The Brief A fire destroyed three boats and a personal watercraft at Roosevelt Lake Marina on Nov. 26. Two houseboats were also damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported.



Crews responded to a fire that damaged several boats at Roosevelt Lake on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on Nov. 26 at the G Dock at Roosevelt Lake Marina.

Officials say three boats and one personal watercraft were destroyed, and two houseboats were damaged.

"We experienced a boat fire on G Dock at Roosevelt Lake Marina early this morning," Roosevelt Lake Marina wrote on Facebook. "Thankfully, the fire has been extinguished, and everyone is safe. We are in contact with the affected boat owners and are committed to providing support during this challenging time. Thank you to our community for your understanding."

No injuries were reported.