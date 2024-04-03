Expand / Collapse search
Fire engulfs part of Phoenix home; no injuries reported

By
Updated  April 3, 2024 5:21pm MST
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Flames were seen shooting out from a home's roof in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. A family is now displaced.

SkyFOX was over the fire around 3:40 p.m. near I-17 and Greenway Road as it had appeared to have fully engulfed part of the home.

Crews from Phoenix and Glendale responded to the fire after a neighbor reported seeing the flames.

As of 4 p.m., the flames appeared to have been out.

"Firefighters have achieved fire control on a single story home. Crews were able to quickly clear the residence, ensuring no occupants were trapped. No injuries have been reported at this time. A family of four will be displaced as a result of the fire," Phoenix Fire said on X at 4:16 p.m.

Map of where the fire broke out: