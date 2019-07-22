Fire officials: 6-year-old boy found in family pool in the West Valley

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Fire officials say a boy is taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found in the family pool.

Fire officials say the home is on the 8000 block of W. Sells Drive, near the intersection of 91st Avenue and Indian School. The child was in the pool for an unknown time, and after family members pulled the child out of the pool, they administered CPR, which was continued by crews when they arrived.

The child, officials say, started breathing on his own as he was being taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital. He is listed in critical condition. Phoenix Police will investigate the incident.