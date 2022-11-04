Firefighters battle 2 fires at same north Phoenix home

Within a span of 12 hours, firefighters battled two fires at the same home in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire says crews rescued the homeowner overnight when the fire broke out at the house near 35th and Dunlap Avenues.

The homeowner was not hurt.

At about 6 a.m. on Nov. 4, firefighters were called back to the home after a second fire broke out.

When firefighters returned, they found heavy smoke pouring from the house. The homeowner was able to get out on their own.

The home sustained a lot of damage from both fires – the roof is partially gone.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of both fires.

