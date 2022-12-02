Oregon firefighters rescue dog that fell into well

article

A dog is in good spirits following a frightening incident earlier this week in Oregon.

Firefighters quickly responded to rescue Hank, a golden retriever, who fell into a well on Nov. 29 in Newport, Oregon, according to the City of Newport Fire Department.

Hank, a golden retriever, is pictured with a firefighter after being rescued from a well in Newport, Oregon earlier this week. (Photo courtesy of the City of Newport Fire Department)

The fire department shared photos on their Facebook page of the rescue, with one picture showing a firefighter using a ladder to travel down the well to get Hank and another capturing a nice moment of the pup kissing a firefighter.

Firefighters rescued a dog who fell in a well in Newport, Oregon earlier this week. (Photo courtesy of the City of Newport Fire Department)

"This afternoon, Newport FD was called to this good boy, who unfortunately fell down a well. Hank was rescued with no incident and is as happy as can be," the department shared on Facebook.

Firefighters rescued a dog who fell in a well in Newport, Oregon earlier this week. (Photo courtesy of the City of Newport Fire Department)

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

