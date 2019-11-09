Firefighters stop forward progress of 'Barham Fire' burning in Hollywood Hills

article

Firefighters gained the upper hand and put out a small brush fire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Hollywood Hills.

The 'Barham Fire' broke out just before 2 p.m. in the area of Barham Blvd and Forest Lawn Dr.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says 34 acres of heavy brush was burning at a slow rate. Luckily, they say wind was not a factor.

236 LAFD air and ground crews reponded and actively battled the flame. The fire was burning close to the Warner Bros. Studios and Universal Studios, however no structures were threatened and no evacuation orders were issued.

The fire department says people living close to the fire and being affected by the smoke are encouraged to shelter in place.