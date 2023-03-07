First 3D-printed rocket to launch from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday

A rocket launching from Florida on Wednesday will be the first of its kind.

Relativity Space is gearing up to launch the first 3D-printed rocket – known as Terran 1 – from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket is scheduled to blast off from Launch Complex 16 during a 3-hour window that opens at 2:40 p.m. on March 8.

The launch, also known as the "Good Luck Have Fun" Mission, is the first orbital attempt for Terran 1. It’s a big deal in the aerospace world because it is taking a simplified and reusable approach to rocket launches.

A rocket normally takes two years or more to build, but this can be done in two months.

Standing at 110 feet tall and 7.5 feet wide, the Terran 1 is the largest 3D-printed object to exist and attempt orbital flight.

About 85-percent of it is 3D-printed and uses liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas, which scientists say is not only best for rocket propulsion, but also for reusability. Looking ahead, it would be the easiest to eventually transition to methane found on Mars.

In December, FOX 35 spoke with Patrick Svatek of Relativity Space about the first test launch.

"It has taken a while to get here. A lot of people across the company, a lot of contract and government support to get to this point, and it is super exciting. The energy here that you feel today, the last few days, is incredible."

Compared to a traditional rocket that has more than 100,000 parts, this 3D-printed rocket has less than 1,000 parts. There is no payload on board this rocket right now.

This launch will be a learning experience and may require some tweaking down the road, but is set to make history as it attempts its first orbital flight.

So far, weather is looking 90-percent favorable for liftoff.

