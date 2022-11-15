Bus carrying migrants from Texas will arrive in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, Gov. Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the first bus of migrants is on its way to Philadelphia as of Tuesday afternoon.

The migrants will be dropped off at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the governor.

"Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas' list of drop-off locations," the statement read.

The announcement comes just one day after Texas officials denied sending a busload of migrants to Philadelphia as city officials declared they were prepared for any potential arrival.

"Whatever day they come, we will welcome them with open arms," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Philadelphia is the latest city added to the Gov. Abbott's list of sanctuary cities to receive migrants, joining Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

It is unclear if this is the only bus scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia, or if other buses will be sent in the future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.