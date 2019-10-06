Five injured after transformer explodes during Huntington Beach Oktoberfest

article

Five people were injured after a transformer exploded near Oktoberfest at Old World Village in Huntington Beach Saturday night.

Earlier reports said four people, two firefighters and two civilians, were injured but during a news conference Sunday morning, Huntington

Beach Battalion Chief Jeff Lopez said authorities learned about the fifth person, also a civilian, overnight.

That fifth person remains hospitalized with moderate to severe injuries.

The fire department says a transformer inside an underground electrical vault exploded during the seasonal celebration.

Two other civilians and two firefighters were also injured in the blast. They all have been treated and released as a result of the reported 8:19 p.m. Saturday explosion, Huntington Beach Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Lopez said during an 8 a.m. media briefing.

Related: Firefighters, civilians injured in explosions at Huntington Beach Oktoberfest

An underground vault in the area of 7561 Center Ave. contained three transformers -- one of which exploded, Lopez said. The flames were out at 8:33 p.m.

Advertisement

The blast caused minimal structural damage, but left about 300 Southern California Edison customers in the dark. Total restoration was

expected by noon, Lopez said.

Witnesses at the scene claimed there were actually three explosions. One Twitter user posted video of what he claimed was the second explosion, in which flames can be seen shooting into the air.

"We were standing right there and it looked like the kitchen looked like it exploded - ...one explosion - two - three explosions,” said witness Robert Friedman.

Natalie Gomez said she was working a booth inside at the time and noticed this right before the explosion.

"I saw some firefighters go in - someone smelled gas leak and then firefighters came and when they went to check it out - it just exploded,” Gomez said.

The injured firefighters were already at Old World Village, investigating reports of a possible electrical fire, Lopez said.

Firefighters and police worked to evacuate employees and patrons of Old World Village, he said. Broadcast reports indicate there were more than 100 visitors at the celebration.