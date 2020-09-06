Five injured in multi-vehicle crash in Laveen

article

Five people are injured, including a child, after a multiple vehicles collided near 39th and Southern avenues, Phoenix fire officials say.

The crash, which happened in the early afternoon hours of Sept. 6, left three adults in serious condition.

Two other people were hospitalized, one of them being a child with minor injuries.

Phoenix Police are investigating.

