Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
3
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau

Five injured in multi-vehicle crash in Laveen

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Five people are injured, including a child, after a multiple vehicles collided near 39th and Southern avenues, Phoenix fire officials say.

The crash, which happened in the early afternoon hours of Sept. 6, left three adults in serious condition.

Two other people were hospitalized, one of them being a child with minor injuries.

Phoenix Police are investigating.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.