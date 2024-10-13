Flagstaff man Daniel Paduchowski to be sentenced for the murder of his wife
PHOENIX - A couple of major court cases are coming up this week in Arizona, and that includes the sentencing of Daniel Paduchowski on Tuesday.
He was arrested for the murder of his wife in June. He initially reported his wife, Kelly Paduchowski, was missing in Flagstaff.
Shortly after, police declared the case suspicious and arrested Daniel. In July, he pleaded guilty to Kelly's murder as part of a plea deal in which he led police to her body.
Daniel faces up to 16 years in prison at his sentencing on Tuesday.
Kelly Paduchowski and Daniel Paduchowski. Photos from the Flagstaff Police Department