Flagstaff officer involved in deadly crash

A Flagstaff police officer was involved in a deadly crash on the morning of Sept. 20.

What we know:

An officer with the Flagstaff Police Department was involved in a collision with another vehicle on East Bulter Avenue near the Sinagua Heights intersection around 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash following life-saving efforts from medical personnel.

The officer was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for emergency treatment, according to the police department.

What we don't know:

The identities of the officer and the other driver were not released.

It is unknown what caused the collision.

What's next:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will conduct the crash investigation, while the police department's Professional Standards Unit will conduct an internal review.

"This investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances and contributing factors of the crash," the department said.

