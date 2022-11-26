article

A Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing in Little Rock after unruly behavior from a passenger.

Reports say Southwest Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus, Ohio diverted to land at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas around 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson from Southwest Airlines said the incident was caused after, "our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger."

FBI Little Rock confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement Saturday that it would be getting involved in the investigation as well but did not go into specific details.

"I can confirm that FBI Little Rock is investigating an alleged incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock today," FBI Little Rock said. "Our Airport Liaison Agent and other investigators are working closely with our partners at LRPD, the Little Rock airport, and the airline company. The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential assault aboard aircraft violations. We will work closely with the prosecutors at the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas to thoroughly investigate this incident and potentially bring federal charges.

The FBI Little Rock also confirmed that one person is in federal custody and another passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Airlines have been dealing with an unprecedented number of assaults and unruly behavior on flights over the last couple of years, with some airlines banning passengers after assaults.

FOX News contributed to this story.