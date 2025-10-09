Flood-battered Globe, Miami areas braces for more rain

The Brief The Globe-Miami area is preparing for a new threat of heavy rain and flooding, coming just two weeks after deadly flash floods killed three people and extensively damaged homes and businesses. Despite being deep in cleanup and recovery, residents are showing resilience and community unity by helping each other with sandbags and supplies, even as they face the emotional blow of another potential disaster.



Residents in the Globe-Miami area are bracing for another round of potentially severe weather, even as many are still cleaning up and recovering from heavy rain and flash flooding two weeks ago that left three people dead and affected countless homes and businesses.

What we know:

The possibility of more inclement weather is an emotional blow for a community still deep in the recovery phase, but this time around, residents have had time to prepare.

William Luster is still trying to comprehend the damage done to his restaurant, Salina’s Smoke Street BBQ, by the recent flooding.

"All of our equipment got destroyed, got pushed over, knocked over," Luster said. "We had propane tanks through our windows that smashed in everything. And, and it was as much water out here as was inside."

While many are working to get back on their feet, the threat of more rain and flooding looms in the coming days.

"We are still in the recovery mode here," said Marcy McMacken of Gila County Emergency Operations.

The looming threat has generated fear among some. "We’re a little scared. We’re a little scared right now about it," said Globe resident James Martin Jr.

Gila County Emergency Operations has set up an emergency phone bank for neighbors to call for resources and information and has made sandbags available in several spots.

"These sandbags are going faster than we can fill them," McMacken said.

Not everyone is getting sandbags for themselves. Father and son, James Martin Jr. and James Martin Sr., have been dropping them off to anyone they see in need.

"We’re strong, and we’re standing together, and we’re just rebuilding," Martin Sr. said. "You know, we’re not going to let nothing get us down."

Janette Herrera and Trina Bunger with Citizens for Better Community are bringing sandbags, along with food and supplies, to the elderly.

"We don’t know what we’re expecting, and we don’t want them to have to worry," Herrera said.

Despite the unknown, residents say they will face the coming weather as a united community, just as they did before.

"We are here, we’re resilient, and we’re going to be OK eventually," Herrera said.

The resilience is paired with a bit of humor.

"I heard a prayer, and it said, ‘We need to tell God to tell Mother Nature to put her on probation until she gets this figured out,’" Bunger said.

What you can do:

Gila County Emergency Management's phone bank is available at 928-402-8888 for residents with storm preparation questions. The county will also be setting up a disaster assistance center this weekend.

Gila County resources for severe weather incidents

Salina's Smoke St. GoFundMe