Flood Fire causes evacuations in Pinal County; Masked robbers shoot man in Glendale | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a new wildfire causing evacuations in Pinal County to a man in Glendale who was shot and robbed by masked criminals outside his home, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 10, 2024.
1. Flood Fire in Pinal County forces evacuations
Some residents near Oracle Junction in Pinal County have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a growing wildfire.
2. 3 people were arrested in connection to car break-ins in the metro-Phoenix area
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested in connection to a series of car burglaries across the Valley.
3. A man was shot by masked suspects outside his Glendale home
Police say a man is expected to survive after being assaulted and shot by masked suspects early Thursday morning near 59th and Peoria Avenues.
4. Presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a stop in Chandler on Thursday evening
With less than a month until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris made a return trip to Arizona.
5. The federal government will release cost-of-living numbers in October
The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was announced on Thursday. Here’s what to know.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 10/10/24
When will the high temps end?