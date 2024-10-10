Expand / Collapse search

Flood Fire causes evacuations in Pinal County; Masked robbers shoot man in Glendale | Nightly Roundup

Updated  October 10, 2024 8:07pm MST
PHOENIX - From a new wildfire causing evacuations in Pinal County to a man in Glendale who was shot and robbed by masked criminals outside his home, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 10, 2024.

1. Flood Fire in Pinal County forces evacuations

Flood Fire prompts evacuations in Pinal County
Flood Fire prompts evacuations in Pinal County

Some residents near Oracle Junction in Pinal County have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a growing wildfire.

2. 3 people were arrested in connection to car break-ins in the metro-Phoenix area

3 arrested in Phoenix area car break-ins, Gilbert Police say
3 arrested in Phoenix area car break-ins, Gilbert Police say

Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested in connection to a series of car burglaries across the Valley.

3. A man was shot by masked suspects outside his Glendale home

Man assaulted, shot by masked suspects outside his Glendale home: police
Man assaulted, shot by masked suspects outside his Glendale home: police

Police say a man is expected to survive after being assaulted and shot by masked suspects early Thursday morning near 59th and Peoria Avenues.

4. Presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a stop in Chandler on Thursday evening

VP Kamala Harris holds rally in Chandler
VP Kamala Harris holds rally in Chandler

With less than a month until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris made a return trip to Arizona.

5. The federal government will release cost-of-living numbers in October

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was announced on Thursday. Here's what to know.
Social Security COLA 2025: Recipients to receive 2.5% increase next year

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was announced on Thursday. Here’s what to know.

