Flood-weary Globe, Miami residents brace for more rain

The Brief Residents of Globe and Miami, who are still recovering from severe flooding that resulted in three deaths nearly two weeks ago, are bracing for the possibility of more rain starting as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 8. The National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of rainfall totals exceeding two inches, prompting local leaders to urge preparation and provide sandbags to help residents protect their properties.



Residents in Globe and Miami who are still recovering from severe flooding nearly two weeks ago are bracing for the possibility of more rain later this week.

The National Weather Service forecasts that rain could return as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 8, with a 20% chance of rainfall totals exceeding two inches.

READ MORE: 'It's all gone': Globe family loses nearly everything in floods

Globe:

Residents can pick up sandbags at The Teepee next to the Globe public library. The city of Globe is also providing sandbags at the Public Works Yard.

Local leaders are urging the public to avoid flood-prone areas during heavy rain and are encouraging residents to remain weather-aware and have emergency kits ready.

Find the latest updates for Globe by clicking here.

Miami:

"In preparation for the upcoming weather, the Town of Miami and Team Rubicon are providing sandbags to the Miami residents. To arrange for sandbag delivery, please contact Miami Town Hall (928) 473.4403 and/or the local TR emergency center (468) 585.1017 with your address," the town said on its Facebook.

Find the latest updates for Miami by clicking here.

Dig deeper:

Three people were killed in Globe during the widespread flooding: Terri Saenz, Heather Johnson and David Acevedo.

In the aftermath, hundreds of volunteers have poured into the small towns to help with the cleanup.

You can click here to find flood recovery resources from Gila County.