Volunteers descend on Arizona towns hit by catastrophic flooding

The Brief Following catastrophic flooding that devastated parts of Globe and Miami, Arizona, residents are focused on cleanup and recovery with the help of hundreds of volunteers from across the state. Residents and local officials are highlighting the community's resilience in the face of the destruction, while also expressing concerns about the need for better infrastructure to prevent similar damage from future monsoon seasons.



Catastrophic flooding has destroyed parts of Globe and Miami, Arizona, as three separate storm waves brought down a massive amount of water.

In the aftermath, hundreds of volunteers have poured into the small towns to help with the cleanup.

Related article

What we know:

Residents described a "wall of water" that engulfed a roadway in just 20 minutes, turning it into a river. Video from Friday night shows cars and people being swept away.

"This is the worst thing we’ve ever seen," resident Kate McGlynn said. "It came over the wash, came in through the back door. And by the time I got downstairs to even look, it was two and a half feet of water."

McGlynn and other residents said the community has come together, with families and even a high school football team traveling from across the state to help.

"Nothing like a tragedy to bring together a community," McGlynn said. "Everybody wants to help. Everybody is watching out for each other."

RELATED: Globe community starts to rebuild after deadly flash floods

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flooding aftermath in Globe, Arizona on Sept. 29, 2025.

‘This is real destruction’

"They could see that the water level completely filled the basement. I mean, it was devastating. So it was kind of eye-opening for them, like, man, this is real destruction," said Fred Clare, assistant football coach at Combs High School.

The destruction has left business owners concerned about future monsoon seasons.

"Some of the merchants here, nobody's getting rich," said Don Reiman, a Miami councilman and business owner. "And then you add building damage and clean up. And it's really a heartbreaking thing."

Reiman stressed the need for fast funding to deepen and widen the towns' washes, which he says is crucial to withstand future rainfall.

What they're saying:

Residents are left to sort through the damage, remarking on the severe storm's impact.

"I’m just grateful that I had family that could come help me clean everything out," said a resident identified only as Rosemary.

Another resident said her daughter's bedroom was destroyed. "All her little collections, princess dresses, they’re ruined."

One resident recounted a close call. "We did have one 15-year-old who was taking care of our house, and he almost got washed away, so my grandson came and saved him. I don’t know how he did it through all the water creeks."

Officials said they have made significant progress over the last few days.

"They were able to remove vehicles from the canyon, a lot of vehicles out of that area, a lot of propane tanks, as well cutting down debris, removing obstacles within the creek, taking down any damage or downed trees around the property and commercial buildings in downtown Globe," said Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Residents said they are coming together to support one another.

"This is all materialistic, but if we would have lost anyone, like other families have, it would have been devastating," Rosemary said. "We can come back from this. The neighborhood, everyone came and joined and helped."

Another resident praised the town's spirit.

"It's a small town and that’s what we do. We have to help each other. I just love Globe. You get the help when you need it."

What you can do:

County officials are urging affected residents to complete a damage assessment survey to help with recovery efforts. Click here to complete the survey.