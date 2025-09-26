Gila County residents urged to assess damage as flooding continues

article

The Brief A severe monsoon storm caused days-long flooding in Gila County, starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend. County officials are urging residents to stay off flooded roads and are asking those affected to complete a damage assessment survey to help with recovery efforts.



The city of Globe and other nearby parts of Gila County are experiencing days-long severe flooding, starting Thursday night and heading into the weekend.

The county is working to assess damage and recovery needs for residents.

What we know:

The destruction began on Thursday, Sept. 25, when a monsoon storm rolled through. It continued Friday and is continuing overnight into the weekend.

"Please stay home and off the roads unless you are evacuating. Your cooperation is critical to keeping everyone safe. Updates will be shared as conditions," the city of Globe said.

The city says to stay away from flooded roads, bridges and washes, do not attempt to walk or drive through flooded waters, and allow space for first responders to work and help those in need.

What you can do:

The county is asking residents of Globe, Miami and Claypool who had flooding on their properties, homes and businesses, to "complete a self-damage assessment" which will help them identify and document storm damage.

If you do have damage, you can click this link to take the "Initial Damage Assessment Survey."

"We are also working on deploying a disaster response team to help residents with debris removal or other disaster recovery needs. If you are in need, please let us know by completing this survey as well," the county said.