Florida woman buys $5 scratch-off at Publix, wins $1 million

A trip to Publix turned one Florida woman into a millionaire after winning the top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-off game.

Rosalie Mackay, of Bonita Springs, bought the winning ticket for $5 from the Public on Trade Way Four.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.

The Publix store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

