FloridaMorons trends on social media as residents flock to reopened beaches

Crowds reportedly returned to beaches in Jacksonville Friday after Governor Ron DeSantis said it was ok to reopen if done safely, Fox News reported. While many Americans are urging the government to reopen the country and try to get things back to normal, others are urging social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fox News reports that cheers could be heard at 5 p.m. when barriers to Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach came down. Hundreds of people were subsequently pictured enjoying their newfound freedom.

The hashtag #FloridaMorons began trending on Twitter Saturday. While many users shared images of crowds, others posted memes criticizing the governor and other Florida leaders.

"Florida man......reopens the beaches, 14 days into a 27 day 'stay at home' order," wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote,"This pandemic has shown how many stupid and selfish people live in this country. #FloridaMorons."

Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can only be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing.

The beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Curry said in a video posted to social media. Gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited and people must still practice social distancing.

A statewide 'stay-at-home' order is in place until April 30.

