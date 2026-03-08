Man allegedly tied up, held at gunpoint at Phoenix home
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man said he was allegedly tied up, robbed, and struck with a gun at a Phoenix home on Saturday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to an armed robbery report near 26th Avenue and Montebello Avenue at around 10:22 p.m. on March 7.
A man said he was held at gunpoint, tied up and struck with a gun by an unknown man. A woman inside the home was also allegedly locked in a bathroom.
The unknown man was said to have taken money from the home and left before police arrived.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity is unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department