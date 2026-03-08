Man allegedly tied up, held at gunpoint at Phoenix home

The Brief A man was allegedly tied up and held at gunpoint during a home invasion near 26th and Montebello Avenues Saturday night. The unknown suspect reportedly locked a woman in a bathroom and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene. The suspect’s identity remains unknown, and police are urging anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



Police are investigating after a man said he was allegedly tied up, robbed, and struck with a gun at a Phoenix home on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to an armed robbery report near 26th Avenue and Montebello Avenue at around 10:22 p.m. on March 7.

A man said he was held at gunpoint, tied up and struck with a gun by an unknown man. A woman inside the home was also allegedly locked in a bathroom.

The unknown man was said to have taken money from the home and left before police arrived.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Map of the incident location.