Foo Fighters, fellow musicians mourn death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters for 25 years and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

The band announced the news Friday night on social media, calling his death "tragic" and an "untimely loss." No immediate details were given about how he died.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," said a message on the band's official Twitter account. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family."

Tributes poured out on social media for Hawkins on Friday night.

Ringo Starr wished peace and love to the Foo Fighters and Hawkins’ family.

The Smashing Pumpkins sent their deepest sympathies to Hawkins’ family, fans, "and of course his band."

Ozzy Osbourne said Hawkins was "truly a great person and an amazing musician."

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker posted a photo of Hawkins on Instagram. "To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough," he wrote, alongside memories of when their bands toured together.



"God bless you Taylor Hawkins," Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello said on Twitter along with a photo of himself, Hawkins and Jane's Addiction singer Perry Ferrell. "I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power."

The band Nickelback said they were in "utter disbelief" and called his death "so incredibly sad."

Paul Stanley of the band Kiss wrote that he was "speechless and gutted."

"What an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway," tweeted Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother, co-writer and producer. "The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did."

This developing story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.