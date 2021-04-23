Expand / Collapse search
Food truck owners come together to help couple recovering from explosion and fire

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Fundraiser being held for Valley couple following food truck fire

The explosion and fire left Robert Everson and his wife, Amber, with burn injuries. Amber also has to re-learn how to walk.

PHOENIX - A fundraiser has been organized in the East Valley for a couple badly burned in a food truck fire.

The incident happened a couple of weeks ago, when Robert Everson and his wife, Amber, were on the job. One minute, they were serving barbecue, and the next, they were running for their lives.

The Everson's new, custom-built food truck caught fire after a gas tank explosion. Robert remembers running for his life.  

"My home chef jacket was on fire. My pants, my feet, my legs. I was just running and screaming, asking people to help me," said Robert.

Robert is a barber turned self-taught barbecue master chef, and he built a business with his wife. Their barbecue food truck would go around town, until the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on everything.

"We just got back out there," said Robert. "COVID pretty much shut us down, and then unfortunately now, we’re gonna be down a few months."

The Eversons spent several days in the Valleywise burn unit. Both are recovering from painful injuries. Robert was burned over 30% of his body. while Amber is still in rehab, re-learning how to walk.

"That’s the toughest part about it, just being able to handle the pain," said Robert. "I'm healing up pretty good. I got a ways to go. Amber has a ways to go. She has to learn how to walk all over again, but she's a strong woman and she’ll pull through it."

Out of the fire, however, came something sweet, as Robert and Amber's competitors have turned into coworkers of sorts. They are working to donate sales proceeds on the night of April 23 to help the Eversons get back on their feet.

As for the explosion, Robert says they still don’t know what sparked it, but they are hoping hope to get back on their feet with a new truck as soon as possible.

(Click here for GoFundMe)

