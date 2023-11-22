For family or relaxation, people from other parts of U.S. arrive in Arizona for Thanksgiving

According to projections by officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), they expect to screen a record number of passengers for the 2023 holiday travel season.

For the Thanksgiving traveling season, TSA officials expect to screen 30 million passengers during a 12-day period from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28.

On Nov. 22 alone, TSA officials say they expect to screen 2.7 million passengers.

Some of the people who are taking to the sky are headed to Phoenix, but their reasons for being in the Valley will differ, depending on the person.

Families reunite at Sky Harbor ahead of Thanksgiving

Airports during the holiday season may be hectic, but it is also a place for happy family moments.

"We just don't get to see her very much," said one person who was at the airport to welcome a loved one. "So emotional."

Store-bought or home-made signs can be seen at the airport, as people get ready to welcome loved ones who made the trip out to the Valley.

Resorts host people escaping the cold

Thanksgiving also takes place during peak season at resorts scattered across Arizona, as people choose warmer weather over the cold temperatures in their hometowns.

"It’s snowing there, and this time of year's the best time to get out of the cold, because there’s no skiing yet," said Sunny McBride, who is from Colorado.

"We’re from Vancouver. It’s cold, it’s rainy, so it’s nice to get out into the sun," said Jasmin Parmar.

Some of the visitors to Phoenix are spending time at the Biltmore Resort.

"I'm having a great time," said Bridgette Moran.

Guests at the resort took advantage of a variety of activities on Nov. 22, including a slipper slide.

"It’s terrifying," said one resort guest, identified only as ‘Alli.' "So fast, you can’t see what’s coming. You just drop out of the sky."

"We’re very excited," said Lee Lieberman. "It’s a great place to be, and we can’t complain about spending Thanksgiving at poolside."