Forecasters: Snowfall to stymie travel in northern Arizona

article

Forecasters warn of “difficult to impossible travel conditions” across much of northern Arizona later this week as a storm dumps an expected 2 feet of snow on Flagstaff and Williams along Interstate 40.

Elsewhere in Arizona’s high country, approximately 1 foot of snow is expected in Prescott and Show Low, and winter storm watches or warnings will be in effect from Kingman on the west to Show Low on the east.

(Graphic via National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service office in Flagstaff says travel conditions will start to deteriorate Wednesday night, followed by the heaviest snowfall Thursday through Friday morning.

The weather service said snow showers will become scattered late Friday but that traffic conditions will remain dangerous until Saturday.

Track your local forecast for the Phoenix metro area quickly with the FREE FOX 10 Weather app available for Apple and Android devices: https://fox10phoenix.com/mobile.