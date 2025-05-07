Former Bachelor Clayton Echard reacts to Laura Owens' fraud indictment

The Brief Clayton Echard, a former Bachelor, says a weight has been lifted after his accuser was indicted on felony charges. Laura Owens is accused of lying about being pregnant with Echard's child.



A Scottsdale woman is accused of faking a pregnancy with a former Bachelor star.

On May 7, FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum sat down with Clayton Echard to hear what he had to say about the felony indictment.

What we know:

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Laura Owens on several felony charges, including fraudulent schemes, forgery and perjury, on May 1.

Prosecutors say Owens went to "extreme lengths to manipulate" Clayton Echard.

This was nearly a year-long investigation by the county attorney’s office, sparked by the superior court judge presiding over a paternity case involving Echard and Owens.

Last June, the judge described her testimony in court as "uncredible" and accused her of wasting the court's time.

She originally filed a paternity lawsuit, seeking child support, but later dropped her claim, saying she had a miscarriage.

The judge dismissed the case, but alerted the county attorney's office about what happened.

Owens is accused of fraudulent schemes, forgery, four counts of perjury and lastly, tampering with physical evidence.

Echard says he’s relieved that charges have been filed.

Investigators believe that between May 2023 and June 2024, Owens altered an ultrasound image, fabricated a pregnancy video and lied multiple times under oath in court.

What they're saying:

Echard says he's never had sexual intercourse with Owens.

The judge presiding over the paternity claim found that Owens knowingly "presented a false claim," and acted unreasonably when she filed the lawsuit "without basis or merit."

After a two-year legal battle, he’s ready for prosecutors to take over.

"A huge weight is off my shoulders. I feel gratitude for justice being served. This is the first time that it feels that this is nearing the end. Of course, she still has to face these charges, and maybe she will be able to take a plea deal, but for me and the previous victims, we were overjoyed last night when we heard the news. A lot of happy feelings, great vibes and a sense of relief that now the county attorney will fight her. We don’t have to fight her anymore," Echard said.

Last year, the court determined that Owens has a pattern of similar behavior and court involvement, hence referring this case to the county attorney's office.

The other side:

In a statement, Owens says, in part, "These charges appear to be the product of intense public pressure, not impartial judgment. They reflect a system that responded to online outrage, ignored procedural protections, and moved forward based on narrative rather than fact."