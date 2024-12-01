Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette assaulted; scary incident at Castles N' Coasters: this week's top stories

From the assault of former Arizona Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette in Scottsdale, to a scary incident at Phoenix's Castles N' Coasters when a roller coaster's lap bar allegedly became unlocked, here are this week's top stories.

1. Former Arizona Coyotes player, Paul Bissonnette, assaulted at Scottsdale restaurant

Former Arizona Coyotes player, podcaster and TNT hockey analyst, Paul Bissonnette, was assaulted by six men at a Scottsdale restaurant, the police department said. The Nov. 24 assault happened at Houston’s restaurant near McDonald Drive and Scottsdale Road around 7:30 p.m.

2. Kingpin: Arizona father and son ran large-scale drug trafficking ring, DOJ says

The Department of Justice says the two leaders of a large-scale, drug-trafficking ring are a father and son with roots in Phoenix. In addition to charges of narcotics, conspiracy and money laundering, prosecutors are charging the two men with the "Kingpin" statute, also known as the Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute.

3. Castles N' Coasters roller coaster harness fails, customer says

Terrifying moments for a roller coaster rider were caught on camera while at Phoenix's Castles N' Coasters. He says his safety harness failed just before a big drop on the Desert Storm ride.

4. Witness says there were clues nearby after discovering human remains in north Phoenix desert

Phoenix investigators have a mystery on their hands after a human skeleton was found in the north Phoenix desert near the Deer Valley Airport. How this person got there or why remains unknown.

5. 3 Arizona motorcyclists killed not long after attending vigil for another motorcyclist

We're learning more about the three bikers killed in a crash in southern Arizona.

An SUV was traveling on SR 80 when the driver crossed the median and crashed into the three riders. The three men are all from the Phoenix area and were on their way back from a vigil for another rider.

6. North Carolina siblings say late father is D.B. Cooper after finding alleged parachute in home: report

A pair of North Carolina siblings believe their late father is the elusive D.B. Cooper skyjacker who infamously leaped out of an airplane with $200,000 in cash during the 1971 heist.

7. DEA Phoenix: Industrial chemical keeps showing up in fentanyl supply, raising new concerns

FOX 10 got exclusive access to a new Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) mobile lab where massive amounts of illicit drugs are being tested daily.

The DEA Phoenix Division is tackling the flow of fentanyl and the newest substance that concerns the agency.

8. Former ABC 15 anchor Stephanie Hockridge and her husband plead not guilty to alleged PPP fraud scheme

Stephanie Hockridge, a former anchor at ABC 15 in Phoenix, and her husband, Nathan Reis, are accused of submitting false and fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

9. Police crack down on crime in the Agua Fria River bottom: 'Just not acceptable'

Police are cracking down on crime in an unexpected place – the Agua Fria River bottom in the west Valley.

The land is owned by Maricopa County Flood Control District, and crime down there is getting out of control.

10. Boy hurt after statue fell on him at Arizona Biltmore

A child has been taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after a statue fell on him at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 at the resort, which is located near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive.

