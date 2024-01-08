Fort Worth explosion at Sandman Hotel injures at least 11, officials say

Emergency crews are responding to a building explosion at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth MedStar confirms at least 11 people have been injured in a building explosion at the Sandman Hotel on Houston Street and West 7th, less than half a mile from Sundance Square.

1 person is said to be in critical condition, 2 in serious condition and the rest suffered minor injuries.

9 were transported to local hospitals, according to officials.

John Peter Smith Hospital says it has received 4 patients from the incident.

Investigators say there is a smell of gas in the area, but they have not confirmed that a gas leak is the cause of explosion.

Fire crews said that they are investigating to see if the incident began in a restaurant inside of the hotel.

Investigators say that there is construction underway in the restaurant.

Atmos is in the area helping to turn off gas to buildings in the area.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker posted a statement on Friday afternoon saying that every Fort Worth emergency response is on hand to respond.

Police are asking people in the area to avoid the downtown area.

Images from SKY 4 show a building with significant damage in the area.

Photos sent to FOX 4 show emergency crews in the area with stretchers near Throckmorton Street.

Several people have reported hearing a loud noise in the area.

Fort Worth police say they will share more details as soon as information can be confirmed.

ATF officials were seen at the scene along with Fort Worth police and fire.

Fort Worth police say there is a family reunification area for those involved in the Sundance Square parking lot at 200 5th Street.

Tarrant County says it has closed all of its offices in Downtown Fort Worth.

The Sandman Hotel on Houston street is a 245-room hotel that was completed in 1920, according to the hotel's website.

The building was originally built for William Thomas Waggoner, owner of the Waggoner Ranch, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.