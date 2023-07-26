Four-car crash kills a driver on Loop 101 in north Scottsdale, DPS says

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 3:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until THU 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County

Four-car crash kills a driver on Loop 101 in north Scottsdale, DPS says

By
Published 
North Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A four-car crash involving a pickup truck on Loop 101 in north Scottsdale killed a female, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday, July 26.

The crash happened near Princess Drive around 2 p.m.

"This is four vehicle collision and includes a pickup truck that overturned and slammed into a wall on State Route 101 at milepost 36 westbound in Scottsdale. The female driver is deceased," DPS says.

The female hasn't been identified.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

No more information is available.
 

Map of where the crash happened: