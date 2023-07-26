Four-car crash kills a driver on Loop 101 in north Scottsdale, DPS says

A four-car crash involving a pickup truck on Loop 101 in north Scottsdale killed a female, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday, July 26.

The crash happened near Princess Drive around 2 p.m.

"This is four vehicle collision and includes a pickup truck that overturned and slammed into a wall on State Route 101 at milepost 36 westbound in Scottsdale. The female driver is deceased," DPS says.

The female hasn't been identified.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

No more information is available.



Map of where the crash happened: