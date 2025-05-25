Expand / Collapse search

Four crashes within an hour on Interstate 17 southbound

By
Published  May 25, 2025 10:28pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(AZ511 photo)

The Brief

    • Four crashes all happened within an hour of each other on Sunday night on Interstate 17.
    • Two of the crashes were near Bethany Home Road and the other two were near Northern Avenue.

PHOENIX - Four crashes within an hour on Interstate 17 jammed up the southbound traffic on Sunday night.

What we know:

Two of the crashes happened near Northern Avenue and two others happened two miles south near Bethany Home Road.

One of the crashes near Bethany Home was a rollover crash with minor injuries and blocked traffic on the right lanes as the cleanup and investigation.

Shortly after, another crashed happened a few hundred feet north at the Bethany Home Road underpass.

One of the crashes on Northern Avenue involved a motorcycle that was sprawled in the middle of the road, also on southbound I-17.

There was minimal information on the fourth crash but it was believed to be near the Northern Avenue underpass.

Map of the area of the four crashes:

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the AZ511.com.

TrafficCrime and Public SafetyPhoenix