Four crashes within an hour on Interstate 17 southbound

The Brief Four crashes all happened within an hour of each other on Sunday night on Interstate 17. Two of the crashes were near Bethany Home Road and the other two were near Northern Avenue.



Four crashes within an hour on Interstate 17 jammed up the southbound traffic on Sunday night.

What we know:

Two of the crashes happened near Northern Avenue and two others happened two miles south near Bethany Home Road.

One of the crashes near Bethany Home was a rollover crash with minor injuries and blocked traffic on the right lanes as the cleanup and investigation.

Shortly after, another crashed happened a few hundred feet north at the Bethany Home Road underpass.

One of the crashes on Northern Avenue involved a motorcycle that was sprawled in the middle of the road, also on southbound I-17.

There was minimal information on the fourth crash but it was believed to be near the Northern Avenue underpass.

Map of the area of the four crashes: