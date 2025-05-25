Four crashes within an hour on Interstate 17 southbound
PHOENIX - Four crashes within an hour on Interstate 17 jammed up the southbound traffic on Sunday night.
What we know:
Two of the crashes happened near Northern Avenue and two others happened two miles south near Bethany Home Road.
One of the crashes near Bethany Home was a rollover crash with minor injuries and blocked traffic on the right lanes as the cleanup and investigation.
Shortly after, another crashed happened a few hundred feet north at the Bethany Home Road underpass.
One of the crashes on Northern Avenue involved a motorcycle that was sprawled in the middle of the road, also on southbound I-17.
There was minimal information on the fourth crash but it was believed to be near the Northern Avenue underpass.