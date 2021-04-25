Four injured in crash near 40th Street and Broadway; two ejected from car

Two people are critically injured after being ejected from their cars in a crash near 40th Street and Broadway, Phoenix fire officials said Sunday.

Crews said a man and a woman were taken to a trauma center with critical injuries.

Officials said two other people were hurt as well, but were hospitalized in stable condition.

There were children in at least one of the cars, according to officials, but they were uninjured in the crash.

