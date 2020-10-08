FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: InsiderAdvantage poll gives Trump 3 point edge over Biden in Florida

article

President Donald Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida, according to a poll conducted this week by InsiderAdvantage.

Pollster Matt Towery Sr. said the data shows Trump leading Biden by three points among likely voters in the Sunshine State; however, a significant number of those polled remain undecided at 10%.

When asked, “If the election were held today, who would you vote for?” results were as follows:

Donald Trump: 46%

Joe Biden: 43%

Jo Jorgenson: 1%

Undecided/No Opinion: 10%

Towery predicted Trump's 2016 victory on FOX affiliates, just days prior to the election, signaling that many polls were failing to accurately reflect support for the Republican candidate. He also showed Barack Obama winning key battleground states in 2008.

“Once again, based on poor data and or weighting, many of the polls we are seeing simply are not picking up the actual level of support for President Trump," said Towery, founder of InsiderAdvantage. "What stands out in this poll is that Trump is actually picking up 12% of the African American vote in the Sunshine State.”

"Florida remains up for grabs. But to paint it blue or red on any projected electoral map at this point would be pure folly.” — Matt Towery Sr., Founder of InsiderAdvantage

The survey of 400 likely Florida voters, conducted on October 6-7, involved live calls and interactive voice response calls to both landlines and cell phones. It is weighted for age, race, gender, and political affiliation. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.

Towery said the data also suggests Trump has the advantage in those age 45 and up with nearly 63% of the white vote in Florida but trails Biden 62%-25% among Hispanic voters.

“These results are still within the margin of error, so Florida remains up for grabs. But to paint it blue or red on any projected electoral map at this point would be pure folly” said Towery.