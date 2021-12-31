France will require new car ads to promote walking, cycling

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
10
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

France will require new car ads to promote walking, cycling

By Sylvie Corbet
Published 
World
Associated Press

What are greenhouse gases?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines greenhouse gases as those that trap heat in the atmosphere.

PARIS - No more plastic packaging around fruits and vegetables and car ads promoting walking and cycling instead of driving: in 2022, French customers will be encouraged to adopt more environmentally friendly habits under a series of new regulations.

The measures promoted by President Emmanuel Macron's government are meant to reduce pollution and the impact of cars on greenhouse gas emissions.

Starting from Saturday, leeks and carrots, tomatoes and potatoes, apples, pears and about 30 other items will no longer be sold in plastic. Instead, they should be wrapped in other materials like carton.

Plastic will still be allowed for more fragile fruits such as berries and peaches, but is to be gradually banned in the coming years.

The government says the new regulation is expected to eliminate about one billion items of plastic waste per year.

Magazines and other publications will also need to be shipped without plastic wrapping, and fast-food restaurants will no longer be allowed to offer free plastic toys to children.

The coming year will also see car advertisements in France required to include a message encouraging people to consider greener transportation.

Starting from March, they will have to mention one of three messages: "For short trips, prefer walking or cycling," "Think about carpooling" or "On a daily basis, take public transport."

According to a decree published this week, the new regulation will apply to ads on television, radio, newspapers, billboards and online.

Peugeot And Citroen Automobile Showrooms Ahead Of Stellantis NV Earnings

FILE - New automobiles inside a Citroen and Peugeot showroom in Paris, France, on May 4, 2021. Photographer: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Advertisers who do not comply will face a fine of up to 50,000 euros ($56,652) per run.

Similar mandatory messages have already been part of advertisements for processed foods since 2007 in the country, like "For your health, avoid eating too fatty, too sweet, too salty."

The transport sector in France is responsible for about 31% of greenhouse gas emissions, half being generated by private cars.

Also in 2022, French phone operators and internet providers will be requested to communicate to their customers an estimate of greenhouse gas emissions generated by their activity online and usage of mobile phones.

The move is meant to raise greater public awareness of the environmental impact of digital technology. Emissions are notably generated by data centers, which create data clouds at the cost of great energy consumption.

A Senate report last year found that the sector accounted for 2% of greenhouse gases in 2019 in France.