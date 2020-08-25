Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Fraud suspect wanted in 3 states arrested outside Phoenix

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

Benito Yanez

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A man wanted in Minnesota and Florida on fraud charges has been arrested in Arizona.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said 71-year-old Benito Yanez of Phoenix also had a warrant out of Mohave County in a probation violation on charges of fraud schemes and forgery.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped the car Yanez was driving on the night of August 22 outside of Wickenburg on suspicion of speeding and having an expired registration.

Authorities said Yanez had a Louisiana driver’s license that appeared fraudulent and a records check showed Yanez had several active warrants.

During a search of Yanez’s vehicle, deputies reported finding a handgun, a fake Arizona identification card and bogus out-of-state ID cards plus credit cards and Medicare cards under a false name.

Sheriff’s officials said Yanez is a prohibited possessor of firearms based on a prior felony conviction.

Yanez was booked into the Camp Verde jail on multiple charges with his bond set at $75,000.

It was unclear if Yanez had a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.