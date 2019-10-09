Free admission to Arizona State Fair on Wednesdays with canned goods donation to St. Mary's Food bank

article

You can help the hungry in our community and earn free admission to the 2019 Arizona State Fair every Wednesday this month.

"Normally it's $12 to get into the fair so if you bring six cans you save $12, every family member can save $12, you can spend that money inside," said Jerry Brown with St. Mary's Food Bank.

If you bring in six canned goods, you'll get into the fair for free. Rides are also only $3 on Wednesdays.

Some things to bring include, peanut butter, canned fruits and veggies, canned meats. The food bank will not accept bottled water, pet food, condiments, or ramen.

"We're at our low point coming out of the summer and we really need to restock to make sure that we can say yes to everyone during the holiday season, we have Thanksgiving coming up it's a little bit more than a month away so this really gets us started," said Brown.

Brown says they've collected as much as 40,000 pounds in a day, 140,000 in a year. All of it makes a huge difference to people who need it most.

"We will be at every entrance and you bring us the cans we give you a voucher that will get you in free at the door," said Brown.

The deal is every Wednesday in October from noon to 6:00 p.m.