Free sampler classes at Aerial Warehouse in Queen Creek

Soaring to new heights, these girls are twirling and flipping all day long at Aerial Warehouse in Queen Creek.

"I love aerial arts because you can create a lot of things and make teams," said Jordan, 13.

"I just love creating routines, performing," 12-year-old Sarah said.

They're celebrating American Circus Day, the anniversary of the first circus performance in the late-1700s.

"Circus has kind of evolved and through the Barnum & Bailey era to Cirque du Soleil, which is more of the acrobats, which is more of what we do here at Aerial Warehouse," Owner Shana Lord said.

The most common apparatus they use – the silk, hammock, trapeze, and the Lyra.

"You can get really creative and weld certain things and get different apparatus' together, but they're still gonna use the same fundamental skills, and then once they have those skill sets, they can really be creative work in a group of by themselves," Lord said.

"I love being able to create unique routines and then as a coach, be able to help the kids," Abrielle Gunderson said.

Because getting creative and having fun is really what it's all about.

"The whole program is where they can inspire each other, help each other – you're always a student, then always a teacher as well," Lord said.

