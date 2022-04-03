Man seriously hurt after being shot in north Phoenix

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured in north Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads at around 10 p.m. on April and found a 42-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released.

No suspect information was released by police.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters