Man seriously hurt after being shot in north Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured in north Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Cave Creek and Thunderbird Roads at around 10 p.m. on April and found a 42-year-old man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released.
No suspect information was released by police.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
