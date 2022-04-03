Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Phoenix

article

Police are searching for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix that left a bicyclist dead.

According to Phoenix Police, 66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk near 32nd Street and Thomas Road just after 11 p.m. on April 2 when he was hit by a car.

Quintanilla was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The vehicle has only been identified as a white sedan.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

