California teen arrested, accused of killing his parents, critically injuring sister

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after sheriff's officials say he killed his parents and critically injured his 11-year-old sister.

Deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in the rural area of Miramonte Wednesday night after receiving a 911 call of an injured person. When deputies arrived, they located two adults dead on scene and an injured 11-year-old girl.

When speaking to the 14-year-old boy, he told deputies that someone had entered the house and attacked his family. He also said a silver truck fled from the scene. However, officials said his story was inconsistent with the evidence found and say the boy fabricated the story. He is also the one who called 911.

During a press conference Friday, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said the 14-year-old killed his parents and attempted to kill his sister. The boy was arrested and booked on two murder charges and attempted murder.

The parents were identified as 37-year-old Lue Yang and 37-year-old Se Vang. The sister's name has not been released but officials say she will make a full recovery.

Sheriff Zanoni said the suspect's 7-year-old brother was also inside the house at the time of the crime, but was uninjured. The suspect reportedly used multiple weapons to attack his family.

"When individuals live in rural areas of Fresno County, like up here in the mountains, those individuals tend to have weapons readily available, whether it’s knives, firearms, things like that for self-protection. Many people hunt. So it’s not uncommon for weapons to be readily available. Unfortunately, in this case they were in the hands of a 14-year-old who used them in a very violent manner," Zanoni said.

A motive for the deadly attack is unknown; Zanoni said this was the family's first contact with law enforcement. The 7-year-old brother is now being cared for by other family members.

The suspect's name and photo will not be released since he is a minor.

Fresno County is located in California's Central Valley and is about 205 miles north of Los Angeles County.