National heat record set in Arizona; children's pain reliever recalled | Nightly Roundup

From a national heat record being set in Arizona to children's ibuprofen recalled nationwide; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 20, 2026.

1. National heat record set in Arizona

Featured article

2. Spring equinox 2026: What to know about the astronomical start of spring

Spring has officially arrived. On the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time — though one may get a few extra minutes. Read more.



FILE: The sun shines directly through the door of the Seven Dolls Temple, in the Maya Ruins of Dzibilchaltun, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, as it rises on the spring equinox on March 20, 2017. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images) FILE: The sun shines directly through the door of the Seven Dolls Temple, in the Maya Ruins of Dzibilchaltun, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, as it rises on the spring equinox on March 20, 2017. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

3. 90,000 bottles of children's ibuprofen recalled nationwide, FDA says

About 89,592 bottles of children’s ibuprofen were recalled after reports of gel-like masses and black particles in the liquid medicine. The ibuprofen was sold in 4-fluid-ounce bottles at 100 milligrams per 5 milliliters and distributed nationwide. Read more.



Thousands of bottles of children’s ibuprofen were recalled after complaints of a "foreign substance" in the product. (Credit: Getty Images) Thousands of bottles of children’s ibuprofen were recalled after complaints of a "foreign substance" in the product. (Credit: Getty Images)

4. Demolition permit issued for Coronado Hotel

5. Trump says the US is considering 'winding down' military operations in Iran

The president on Friday said the U.S. was considering "winding down" military operations in the Middle East, despite the deployment of three more warships and about 2,500 more marines. Read more.



Israeli security forces disperse Muslim worshippers who had attempted to gather outside the Jerusalem old city walls to perform the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, on March 20, 2026. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP via Getty Images) Israeli security forces disperse Muslim worshippers who had attempted to gather outside the Jerusalem old city walls to perform the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, on March 20, 2026. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP via Getty Images)

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast