Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, New River Mesa, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert

National heat record set in Arizona; children's pain reliever recalled | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 20, 2026 7:10pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a national heat record being set in Arizona to children's ibuprofen recalled nationwide; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 20, 2026.

1. National heat record set in Arizona

Featured

Martinez Lake, Arizona, records hottest March day in U.S. history
article

Martinez Lake, Arizona, records hottest March day in U.S. history

The thermometer hit 110 degrees near Yuma, surpassing the previous 108-degree record set in Texas. Residents say the national attention is putting the town on the map.

2. Spring equinox 2026: What to know about the astronomical start of spring

Spring has officially arrived. On the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time — though one may get a few extra minutes. Read more.


FILE: The sun shines directly through the door of the Seven Dolls Temple, in the Maya Ruins of Dzibilchaltun, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, as it rises on the spring equinox on March 20, 2017. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

3. 90,000 bottles of children's ibuprofen recalled nationwide, FDA says

About 89,592 bottles of children’s ibuprofen were recalled after reports of gel-like masses and black particles in the liquid medicine. The ibuprofen was sold in 4-fluid-ounce bottles at 100 milligrams per 5 milliliters and distributed nationwide. Read more.


Thousands of bottles of children’s ibuprofen were recalled after complaints of a "foreign substance" in the product. (Credit: Getty Images)

4. Demolition permit issued for Coronado Hotel

Historic Phoenix hotel to be demolished

Historic Phoenix hotel to be demolished

The Coronado Hotel, near 1st and McKinley streets opened in the late 1920s, and will be cleared to make way for The Herrera housing project.

5. Trump says the US is considering 'winding down' military operations in Iran

The president on Friday said the U.S. was considering "winding down" military operations in the Middle East, despite the deployment of three more warships and about 2,500 more marines. Read more.


Israeli security forces disperse Muslim worshippers who had attempted to gather outside the Jerusalem old city walls to perform the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, on March 20, 2026. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP via Getty Images)

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Weekend Weather Forecast: March 20-22

Weekend Weather Forecast: March 20-22

Extreme heat warnings continue in the Valley through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews