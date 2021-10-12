Fry's Food Stores looks to fill more than 2,300 positions across Arizona

article

Fry's Food Stores is looking to fill more than 2,300 positions statewide, of all different types, by holding a virtual and in-person hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The hiring event, for full and part-time jobs, is from noon to 3 p.m.

"A wide range of full- and part-time positions are available including all-purpose clerks, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, as well as others. Positions are open to everyone, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities," the company said.

To register for the virtual event, click here for more information. For in-person events, visit any Fry's Food Store on Oct. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. in Arizona.

The company offers resources, benefits, and training, to employees.

