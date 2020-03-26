Fry's Food Stores worker tested positive for COVID-19

article

Officials with the Valley grocery chain has confirmed with FOX 10 that one of their workers has tested positive for COVID-10.

According to a statement released by Pam Giannonatti with Fry's Food Stores' parent company, Kroger, the worker who tested positive worked at the Fry's supermarket near the intersection of Alma School and Main Street in Mesa.

The worker, according to the statement, last worked at the store on March 22, and is currently recovering.

"Upon learning of the case, we worked closely with state and local health experts, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicated with and supported our store team, and with the support of the state government, the store remains open," read a portion of the statement.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are over 500 cases of COVID-19 in Arizona as of Thursday.

