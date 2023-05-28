Fugitive wanted for sex crimes in Peoria arrested in Mexico

A man wanted out of Peoria on child sex charges is now back in the United States after being arrested in Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gilberto Buitimea Bacasegua, 52, was accused in March 2016 of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse and kidnapping. A warrant was issued for his arrest in order to appear in court for those crimes.

Seven years later, Bacasegua was caught and taken into custody in Sinaloa, Mexico. He has since been extradited back to Arizona.

Peoria Police and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office are also part of the investigation.