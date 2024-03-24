Fulton County DA Fani Willis claims she's only DA with 'courage' to prosecute Trump

The Fulton County District Attorney and her office distributed Easter baskets in College Park on Saturday for the fifth consecutive year.

This initiative, marking the ongoing partnership with WAVE (We All Value Excellence), aimed to bring joy to families in need.

Amidst the festive atmosphere, all eyes were on DA Willis, who spoke publicly in Atlanta for the first time since a judge ruled in her favor on the motion to disqualify her and her office from the Georgia election interference case.

Willis emphasized her commitment to upholding justice. "There's one district attorney in the state and really around the country that has had the courage to do this, and she continues to do it," she remarked.

Reflecting on the recent legal proceedings, Willis clarified, "The case landed in Fulton County, not by anything that I did, but by the actions of others, and when a case lands in my jurisdiction, that's the end of that."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Fulton County District Attorney and her office distributed Easter baskets in College Park on Saturday for the fifth consecutive year.

Willis and her office investigated former President Donald Trump and his allies for 2-1/2 years for attempting to change the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia before a grand jury handed down a sweeping indictment against Trump and 18 others in August 2023.

In January, one of Trump's co-defendants, Michael Roman, filed a motion to have Willis disqualified over her romantic relationship with former Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Roman and others alleged that not only did Willis and Wade break the rules by keeping their relationship secret, but Willis also benefited financially by hiring Wade to prosecute the case.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Willis and Wade took the stand in Fulton County to deny they had done anything improper and insisted Willis paid her fair share of expenses during their relationship and that she did not profit from hiring Wade or prosecuting the case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge McAfee ultimately ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove claims of financial benefit, but he did rebuke Willis for what he called a "tremendous lapse in judgment." He also ruled that either Willis would need to recuse herself and her office from the case or Wade would need to step aside. Hours after the ruling, Wade submitted his resignation.

Willis also spoke to CNN about the move to have her disqualified.

Willis told CNN that she didn’t think her reputation needed to be reclaimed and that she hadn’t done anything embarrassing.

"I’m not embarrassed by anything I’ve done," Willis said. "I guess my greatest crime is that I had a relationship with a man, but that’s not something I find embarrassing in any way."

RECENT STORIES

Since the ruling, lawyers for Trump and several of his co-defendants requested a Certificate of Immediate Review for McAfee's ruling, which was granted. The Georgia Court of Appeals will now need to decide if they wish to consider the appeal.

Despite ongoing legal challenges from the defendants, Willis affirmed her team's determination to proceed with the case. However, she is not out of the woods yet, since the new Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission could possibly open an investigation into her handling of the case. Additionally, Willis is facing a re-election challenge.