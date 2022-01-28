Funding cuts loom for Arizona public schools due to constitutional spending cap; here's what you should know

Arizona’s public schools are facing huge cutbacks if lawmakers don’t finish a major assignment.

As of Jan. 28, state legislators have a little more than a month to raise the school spending cap, or districts across the state will be forced to cut back by more than $1 billion.

Why might there be budget cuts?

Back in 1980s, a cap on school funding was added to the Arizona Constitution.

The economic estimates commission shall determine and publish prior to May 1 of each year the aggregate expenditure limitation for all school districts for the following fiscal year. The aggregate expenditure limitation shall be determined by adjusting the total amount of expenditures of local revenues for all school districts for fiscal year 1979-1980 to reflect the changes in student population in the school districts and the cost of living, and multiplying the result by 1.10. The aggregate expenditures of local revenues for all school districts shall not exceed the limitation prescribed in this section — Article 9, section 21, subsection 2 of the Arizona State Constitution

School spending is above the limit for a few reasons. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushed decline in students, and sales tax dollars are now included in the equation.

"If it’s not addressed in a permanent manner, we are going to be pretty much sealing our feet from now on be at the bottom of the nation in funding," said Lujan, who is currently CEO of the Children's Action Alliance.

What's the impact for schools?

Public schools statewide are staring at 16% across-the-board cuts, and looking at layoffs and school closings, according to the Children’s Action Alliance.

"This has nothing to do with the pandemic. This is a totally avoidable situation, and that’s why lawmakers need to act right away," said Lujan.

The deadline for a decision is March 1. and cuts would begin on April 1, leaving the last two months of the school year in limbo. This issue will not impact private or charter schools.

"It should be no political games. This should be a very simple straightforward vote, and it should’ve already been done," said Lujan.

Why can't they raise the limit?

The State Legislature, under the Arizona State Constitution, has the power to authorize expenditures in excess of the limitation for a single fiscal year. Two thirds of each houses of the legislature would need to vote on a concurrent resolution to approve the excess spending.

This time, however, politics is standing in the way, as some Republican state lawmakers are refusing to budge until Proposition 208 is banished, even though schools are not getting money this year from the voter-approved tax on high wage earners.

Others say it is simple: schools need to do better.

"This is new money. We hit a limit set by the taxpayers. Schools should not be closing for any reason," said State Sen. Vince Leach (R). Leach represents the state's 11th Legislative District, which covers portions of Pinal and Pima Counties.

"Please listen, because the schools will not be moving to remote learning. They’re not going to distance-learning. They are closing and will simply shut their doors," said State Sen. Raquel Terán (D). Terán represents the state's 30th Legislative District, which covers a portion of the Phoenix area.

