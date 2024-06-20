Funeral service to be held for Scottsdale Detective Ryan So

A funeral service will be held on June 20 for a fallen Scottsdale Police detective.

Ryan So died a week ago after serving a search warrant. Police say he was accidentally shot by a rifle that fell out of a bag.

Services on Thursday will be held at 9 a.m. at Highlands Church, located near Pinnacle Peak and Pima Roads. The service is open to law enforcement professionals, but not to the public.

Scottsdale PD Det. Ryan So

Following the service, a procession will take place at 10:15 a.m.

Westbound Pinnacle Peak Road, southbound Scottsdale Road and westbound Bell Road will be shut down due to the procession.

Map of Highlands Church