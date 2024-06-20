Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Live Now

Funeral service to be held for Scottsdale Detective Ryan So

By
Updated  June 20, 2024 8:10am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A funeral service will be held on June 20 for a fallen Scottsdale Police detective.

Ryan So died a week ago after serving a search warrant. Police say he was accidentally shot by a rifle that fell out of a bag.

Services on Thursday will be held at 9 a.m. at Highlands Church, located near Pinnacle Peak and Pima Roads. The service is open to law enforcement professionals, but not to the public.

Scottsdale PD Det. Ryan So

RELATED: Remembering Scottsdale PD Det. Ryan So at Valley Life Church: 'Until we meet again

Following the service, a procession will take place at 10:15 a.m.

Westbound Pinnacle Peak Road, southbound Scottsdale Road and westbound Bell Road will be shut down due to the procession.

Map of Highlands Church