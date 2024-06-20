Funeral service to be held for Scottsdale Detective Ryan So
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A funeral service will be held on June 20 for a fallen Scottsdale Police detective.
Ryan So died a week ago after serving a search warrant. Police say he was accidentally shot by a rifle that fell out of a bag.
Services on Thursday will be held at 9 a.m. at Highlands Church, located near Pinnacle Peak and Pima Roads. The service is open to law enforcement professionals, but not to the public.
Scottsdale PD Det. Ryan So
Following the service, a procession will take place at 10:15 a.m.
Westbound Pinnacle Peak Road, southbound Scottsdale Road and westbound Bell Road will be shut down due to the procession.